The Wonder Years Delayed: ABC Pushes Season 2 to Summer 2023

The Wonder Years‘ MIA second season has been found. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

One hour after the reboot was conspicuously missing from ABC’s midseason schedule announcement on Monday, the network revealed that the series’ second season has been pushed to Summer 2023. A specific premiere date will be announced “at a later time,” per ABC.

Based on the Emmy-winning dramedy of the same name, The Wonder Years debuted last fall, with Elisha “EJ” Williams starring as 12-year-old Dean, who is growing up in Montgomery, Alabama during the turbulent 1960s. Dulé Hill plays Dean’s father Bill, with Saycon Sengbloh as Dean’s mother Lillian. The reboot was renewed for a second season in May.

In its debut season, The Wonder Years averaged 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the half-dozen sitcoms ABC has aired last TV season, it ranked No. 4 in both measures (ahead of Home Economics and black-ish).

As previously reported, Patti LaBelle joins Season 2 for a pair of episodes as the mother of Hill’s character. Shirley Williams — who is the church’s choir director — “is as sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes,” according to the official description.