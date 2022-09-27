The Wonder Years Adds Patti LaBelle to Play Dulé Hill's Mother in Season 2

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot is adding a certified diva to its ranks: Patti LaBelle is joining the cast in Season 2 to play the mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill, TVLine has learned.

LaBelle will guest-star in a two-episode arc as Shirley Williams, who is also the church choir director. “‘Mother Williams’ is as sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes,” according to the official description.

Based on the Emmy-winning dramedy of the same name, The Wonder Years debuted last fall on ABC, with Elisha “EJ” Williams starring as 12-year-old Dean, who is growing up in Montgomery, Alabama during the turbulent 1960s. Hill plays Dean’s father Bill, with Saycon Sengbloh as Dean’s mother Lillian. The reboot was renewed for a second season in May; it’s set to return at midseason, but no premiere date has been set.

LaBelle is best known for his recording career, with hits like “Lady Marmalade” and “On My Own,” but she’s done her share of acting on the small screen as well. In recent years, she’s appeared on American Horror Story, Empire and Greenleaf, and she guest-starred on CBS’ The Neighborhood last season as the mother of Cedric the Entertainer’s character Calvin. She also performed as Flower on Season 2 of Fox’s The Masked Singer — and somehow only finished in eighth place?! Can we get a recount here?