It's Official: A Million Little Things to End With Season 5 at ABC — Get Premiere Date, Watch Cast Thank Fans

Our time with the Friends of Jon is drawing to a close.

A Million Little Things will end with its upcoming Season 5 , ABC announced Monday, confirming TVLine’s exclusive report from August.

The final season will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10/9c.

“I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” series creator DJ Nash said via statement. “When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of ‘Millionaires’ who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit. I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show.”

He continued: “I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates. [Executive producer] Terrence [Coli] and I can’t wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season.”

In Season 4, which ended with a cliffhanger involving the health of James Roday Rodriguez’ Gary, A Million Little Things averaged 4.1 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down 20 and 30 percent from its Season 3 totals. Out of the eight dramas ABC aired last season, it ranked No. 6 in audience and tied for fifth in the demo. It also had the second-best DVR bump of any ABC series. (Check out a list of other shows we suspect may soon come to an end.)

Do you have thoughts and/or feelings about A Million Little Things coming to an end? Press PLAY on the video above to hear the cast thank its loyal fans, then hit the comments!