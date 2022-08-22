A Million Little Things Poised to End With Season 5 at ABC

A Million Little Things‘ endgame is in sight.
TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC drama’s creator, DJ Nash, is crafting the series’ upcoming fifth season as its last.
ABC is not commenting for this story, but we’re told the decision to bring the show to a creatively satisfying conclusion was made mutually between Nash, the network and ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. (Here’s a list of other TV series we suspect are heading into their final seasons.)
A Million Little Things‘ Season 5 renewal last May came down to the wire, despite the fact that the Season 4 finale ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger involving James Roday Rodriguez’ cancer-battling Gary.
“There’s no question we were a bubble show,” Nash acknowledged to TVLine at the time. “But everybody creatively at ABC was so supportive and wanted to see [a fifth season] happen. And we knew that if it didn’t happen, our fans would be like, “You can’t end a series like that!”
In Season 4, A Million Little Things averaged 4.1 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down 20 and 30 percent from its Season 3 tallies. Out of the eight dramas ABC has aired last season, it ranked No. 6 in audience and tied for fifth in the demo. It did, though, enjoy the second-best DVR bump of any ABC series.
A Million Little Things‘ fifth season is slated to bow in early 2023 on ABC.