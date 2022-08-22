A Million Little Things Poised to End With Season 5 at ABC

A Million Little Things‘ endgame is in sight.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC drama’s creator, DJ Nash, is crafting the series’ upcoming fifth season as its last. 60+ Shows That Have Ended in 2022 (So Far)

ABC is not commenting for this story, but we’re told the decision to bring the show to a creatively satisfying conclusion was made mutually between Nash, the network and ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. (Here’s a list of other TV series we suspect are heading into their final seasons.)

A Million Little Things‘ Season 5 renewal last May came down to the wire, despite the fact that the Season 4 finale ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger involving James Roday Rodriguez’ cancer-battling Gary.

“There’s no question we were a bubble show,” Nash acknowledged to TVLine at the time. “But everybody creatively at ABC was so supportive and wanted to see [a fifth season] happen. And we knew that if it didn’t happen, our fans would be like, “You can’t end a series like that!”

In Season 4, A Million Little Things averaged 4.1 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down 20 and 30 percent from its Season 3 tallies. Out of the eight dramas ABC has aired last season, it ranked No. 6 in audience and tied for fifth in the demo. It did, though, enjoy the second-best DVR bump of any ABC series.

A Million Little Things‘ fifth season is slated to bow in early 2023 on ABC.