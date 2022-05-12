Magnum P.I. Cancelled: CBS Axes Reboot After 4 Seasons

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, CBS has cancelled Magnum P.I. after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will now series as a series finale. Cancellation Jitters: 24 Shows on the Bubble From ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW

The reboot this season averaged 7.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), down just a tick from its Season 3 tallies (7.5 mil/0.8). Out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 9 in total audience and ties for 10th in the demo.

Series lead Jay Hernandez was bullish on the island drama’s renewal prospects when TVLine spoke to him in April, saying, “We’re golden. I think you could bank on that.

“The numbers are great, it travels well internationally…. So yeah, I think we’re in good shape,” he added. “And you know what, they’re happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”

To be sure, a certain sect of Magnum fans will certainly be bummed about the cancellaton, given how Season 4 ended — with Juliet and Thomas professing their “feelings” for each other, kinda-sorta-expressing some uncertainty about risking their friendship, and then pulling each other into a lonnnng, warm, non-dream kiss.

