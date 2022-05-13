Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Reacts to Reboot's Surprise Cancellation

“All good thing must come to an end,” titular Magnum P.I. star Jay Hernandez shared Friday on Twitter in the wake of his CBS drama’s somewhat unexpected cancellation. Cancellation Jitters: 24 Shows on the Bubble From ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW

As we reported Thursday, the network axed the reboot after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will function as a series finale.

“We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” Hernandez’ Twitter statement continued. “It’s all love. Until next time.”

Meanwhile, Perdita Weeks (who played Higgins) shared her own message on social media. “That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI,” she wrote on Instagram. “Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go round for four years on the wildest ride of my life. Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for.”

Back in April, Hernandez was bullish on the island drama’s renewal prospects, telling TVLine, “We’re golden. I think you could bank on that.

“The numbers are great, it travels well internationally…. So yeah, I think we’re in good shape,” he added at the time. “And you know what, they’re happy with the show. They loved this season, a lot of the stories they were really digging. And the episode I directed, they loved to the extent that I’ve already been asked to direct another one next season.”