Ratings: Survivor, Chicago Med Lead Wednesday; Abbott Dips With Move

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s Chicago Med tied for the nightly demo win, while NBC’s Chicago Fire copped Wednesday’s largest audience. Your Fall TV Calendar!

CBS | Survivor opened Season 43 with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (and TVLine reader grade “B”), down a tick from its spring opener. The Amazing Race‘s Season 34 premiere retained just 2.9 mil/0.4 (reader grade “A-“), down sharply from its January opener.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.3 mil/0.7, reader grade “B”) returned steady in the demo versus its previous average, while Fire (6.5 mil/0.6, reader grade “B+”) and P.D. (5.4 mil/0.6, reader grade “B”) were down. Fire in fact slipped to series lows on both counts, while P.D. registered a demo low.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.5 mil/0.6, reader grade “C+”) opened its new season with an all-time audience low and matching its demo low; LEGO Masters led out of that with 1.6 mil/0.4.

ABC | The Conners (3.5 mil/0.5, reader grade “C+”) and Big Sky (2.2 mil/0.3, reader grade “A-“) both returned steady in the demo, The Goldbergs (2.4 mil/0.4, reader grade “C”) was down (and hit an audience low), and Home Economics (2 mil/0.4) ticked up from its previous averages. Abbott Elementary (2.8 mil/0.5, reader grade “A”) on its new night matched its Season 1 audience while off just a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | Stargirl (403K/0.1) slipped to an all-time audience low opposite full-on competition.

