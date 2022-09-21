The Masked Singer Unveils New Format in Season 8 Premiere: Find Out Which Two Performers Were Unmasked

The Masked Singer‘s Season 8 premiere boldly went where the Fox reality show hadn’t gone before: It moved to having only one performer from the episode move on to the next round. The remaining three saw their Masked dreams die by the end of the hour — a major change from former iterations, in which most of the players were around for multiple episodes as the season progressed.

But did you like this new, different Masked Singer? In a moment, we’ll want to hear what you thought. But first, a quick recap.

The premiere’s four contestants were:

HARP | A powerhouse female vocalist who performed Pink’s “Perfect,” she was the early favorite to stick around for another week. Her clues included: luxury car fan; “I am telling you, life does have a funny way of putting you where you need to be”; allusions to auditioning for “the biggest show in the world” when she was a teen, but not getting picked; a scarecrow hat; winning awards for acting, singing and comedy — the last one “I got to share with my besties.” (Do we think this is Glee‘s Amber Riley maybe?)

HEDGEHOG | A British man of (I’m guessing) a certain age who called proudly announced that he’d been “naked in Playgirl” at some point in his career, he performed The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” with a marching band that distracted from his lack of vocal prowess. His clues included: a snake; “This isn’t my first big premiere”; he’s been part of the Olympics; “constant optimist”; Bradley Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey and Elon Musk are among his fans; he’s won a Tony and a Grammy.

HUMMINGBIRD | This guy seems like a jock, based solely on the amount of football references in his clues package. So it was pleasantly surprising to hear him do Gavin Degraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be” and hit all the notes well. Clues included: “This hummingbird knows a thing or two about competition. It’s in my DNA”; a patriotic team; a speaker; a ring; a cowboy hat; and “My special awards that are out of this world. They’re not exactly golden, they’re silver, but that doesn’t mean second place.”

KNIGHT | From the moment this man started speak-singing Fred Astaire’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” I knew precisely who he was. Clues included: “space cadet”; a bust of William Shakespeare, the solar system; references to working on stage, in TV, movies and with George Lucas; reference to throwing two chairs on national TV; a tape of covers; and a police badge.

SINGER WHO MOVED ON TO NEXT WEEK: Harp!

SINGER WHO WON’T MOVE ON BUT WHOM WE WON’T SEE UNMASKED UNTIL EPISODE 2: Hummingbird!

THE UNMASKINGS | Knight was revealed to be Star Trek‘s William Shatner. Hedgehog was revealed to be Monty Python’s Eric Idle.

What did you think of the premiere? Grade it via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the new format!