The Conners' New Main Title Sequence Revealed in Season 5 Opener — and DJ Isn't the Only Family Member M.I.A.

The Conners‘ main title sequence just got a major overhaul. The Conners Season 5 Intel — Get Spoilers

Wednesday’s Season 5 opener unveiled the Roseanne spinoff’s first new title sequence since the offshoot launched in October 2018. It’s the first in the franchise’s history to exclude Michael Fishman’s DJ, who exited the offshoot ahead of Season 5. To fill the void, Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben has been added to the opener. (In an upcoming episode, viewers will learn that DJ left Lanford to reunite with Geena.)

The new opening features Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara), Mary (Jayden Rey) and Ben at the kitchen table as they feast on Chinese takeout — just like the Conner clan did in Roseanne‘s Season 7 credits. Not present are Dan’s wife Louise or Jackie’s new husband Neville, whose portrayers, Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon, remain recurring guest stars.

The fact that The Conners had yet to change its main title sequence seemed awfully odd, especially when you considered that A) Roseanne featured 11 different main title sequences during its 10-season run, and B) the scene shown in the Conners‘ opening credits during Seasons 1-4 represented the family’s first sit-down breakfast after Roseanne Conner died.

“We really haven’t changed or altered those in any way [since Season 1],” executive producer Bruce Helford acknowledged during an October 2021 interview with TVLine, shortly after Dan married Louise. “Honestly, I imagine if we did alter them, we would be including [Katey Sagal].” But alas, Sagal is still not a series regular.

Wednesday’s premiere saw newlyweds Darlene and Ben, and Jackie and Neville, embark on a joint honeymoon, where their cost-saving measures contributed to a tension-filled getaway. Elsewhere, Dan, Becky, Harris, Mark and Beverly Rose spent a night at a waterpark, where Harris and Mark bonded over tequila after Mark found out that his ex-boyfriend was dating someone new.

