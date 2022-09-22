Lori Loughlin Books GAC Family Movie; CEO Says She's 'America's Sweetheart, Regardless of Whatever Happened'

Lori Loughlin is GAC Family’s newest star.

The Hallmark competitor announced Thursday that Loughlin will star in her first romantic comedy for the network, titled Fall Into Winter. The TV-movie will air in January 2023 (exact date TBD) as part of GAC’s winter programming slate.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

In a previous interview with Variety, Abbott referred to Loughlin — who was implicated in the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal, resulting in a two-month prison sentence, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of mandated community service — as “America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened. At the end of the day, she represents all that is positive about entertainment, and has had a stellar career,” he said. “Not only on screen, but also the way she’s conducted herself personally, in terms of being someone who has a track record of doing the right thing in the world at large, aside from whatever happened. I don’t know the details. She’s beloved and for good reason.”

RELATED STORIES Hallmark Vet Candace Cameron Bure Makes Move to GAC Family

Hallmark Vet Candace Cameron Bure Makes Move to GAC Family Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Fall Into Winter marks Loughlin’s first TV-movie since 2018. In the rom-com, Loughlin’s Keely is “aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school (and her nemesis, Brooks), forcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground,” according to the official logline. “Keely has been hurt before; change is her new nemesis. Brooks’ past is a mirror of Keely’s. He, too, has a fortress around his heart. Fate brings the pair together. Might it also offer new beginnings?”

Abbott — who previously ran Hallmark Channel and left following the network’s mishandling of a commercial featuring a same-sex wedding — has helped facilitate Loughlin’s comeback, which began with a role in 2021’s When Hope Calls Christmas special. He’s also in business with fellow Full House vet Candace Cameron Bure, who departed her longtime home at Hallmark earlier this year for an exclusive pact with GAC. The network has already announced two projects with Bure, including starring vehicle A Christmas… Present and the Andrea Barber-led Christmas on Candy Cane Lane.

Will you be tuning into Loughlin’s made-for-TV movie? Sound off in Comments.