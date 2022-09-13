Candace Cameron Bure Books First Christmas Movie for GAC Family

Five months after announcing her exit from Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure is confirmed for her first holiday movie for GAC Family.

Great American Family announced on Tuesday morning that Bure is set to star in and executive-produce A Christmas… Present, which will bow in November as part of the cabler’s “Great American Christmas” programming event (which returns Oct. 21).

Conceived and developed through Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment shingle, A Christmas…Present finds the holiday-movie staple playing Maggie Larson, an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter.

Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday, but through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

“A Christmas… Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” Bure said in a statement. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

Great American Media president Bill Abbott in turn touted A Christmas… Present as being “indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team.”

At the time of her split with Hallmark to join GAC Family, Bure said, “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch…. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”