Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Arrested in Alleged Ivy League Bribery Scheme

Desperate Housewives vet Felicity Huffman and Fuller House‘s Lori Loughlin have been indicted for allegedly taking part in a large scheme involving parents who paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges, including Harvard and Yale, TVLine has confirmed. According to prosecutors, both actresses were arrested on Tuesday without incident. Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has also been charged.

The indictment — filed by the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and obtained by TVLine — alleges that Huffman, Loughlin, Giuannulli and 29 other people were involved in the scheme, which bribed college entrance-exam administrators to allow cheating on the tests and university athletic coaches to designate school applicants as athletic recruits, regardless of athletic ability or experience playing a sport. The money for the payments allegedly was funneled through a charity to disguise the wrongdoing.

Per the indictment, Huffman and husband William H. Macy (who is not referenced by name) paid $15,000 to have someone take the SAT in place of their older daughter, which ultimately resulted in a 1420 SAT score for her. They also allegedly pursued doing the same for their younger daughter, but eventually decided against repeating their involvement in the scheme.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid a total of $500,000 so that their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the USC crew team. Neither girl participated in the sport. Athletic recruits have a much better chance of admission than students who are not recruited.

Other schools involved include Stanford and Georgetown.

Huffman most recently appeared in Season 2 of Epix’s Get Shorty, and she’ll next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us, which drops May 31. Loughlin currently stars in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, which is airing its sixth season on Sundays at 8 pm. She also recurs on Fuller House.

TVLine has reached out to reps for Huffman and Loughlin for comment. (Additional reporting by Kim Roots)