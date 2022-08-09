Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmys

Live! From the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles! It will be the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live vet Kenan Thompson. Emmy 2022: All of the Major Nominees!

NBC, this year’s Emmys broadcaster, announced its in-house choice of host on Tuesday morning, barely a month ahead of its Monday, Sept. 12 telecast. (The kudoscast will also stream live for the first time on Peacock.)

The last time it was NBC’s turn to broadcast TV’s biggest night, in 2018, SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted the affair. Fox’s subsequent 2019 telecast went host-less, and the pandemic-era ceremonies have been emceed by Jimmy Kimmel (for ABC in 2020) and Cedric the Entertainer (CBS, 2021).

Last year’s Emmycast drew 7.8 million total viewers, up 22 percent from 2020’s all-time audience low to rank as the annual event’s third-smallest audience ever.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, EVP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of the funniest, [most] likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Thompson, who this fall he will enter his 20th season on SNL (where he is the sketch series’ longest-running cast member), is himself a six-time Emmy Award nominee, including for his work on his eponymous, two-and-done NBC sitcom.

What do you think of NBC’s pick from its stable of talent?