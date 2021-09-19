Emmys 2021: Grade Cedric the Entertainer's Opening Monologue

Cedric the Entertainer emceed this year’s Primetime Emmys: Did he live up to his name? Emmys 2021: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

The answer to that, in part, depends on your opinion of familiar faces taking on late ’80s rap. The Neighborhood star opened the 73rd Emmy Awards by rapping about TV to the tune of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” He was soon joined by NCIS: Los Angeles‘ LL Cool J, This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Ted Lasso‘s Brendan Hunt, Dave‘s Lil Dicky, black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Hamilton‘s Jonathan Groff, Pose‘s Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez and Girls‘ Rita Wilson, among others.

After two awards were given out (Supporting Actress/Comedy to Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham and Supporting Actor/Comedy to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein), Cedric the Entertainer took the stage again for a monologue. His bits included:

* “My people, they expect that I will just give an award to anybody… Jimmy Kimmel don’t have that problem. He don’t have to give an award to Tony Danza.”

* On black-ish star Anthony Anderson’s chances in the Lead Actor Comedy race, against Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis and The Kominsky Method‘s Michael Davis: “I’ve gotta say: It looks like it’s still hard out here for a pimp.”

* The idea that WandaVision was really about Wanda Sykes as an optometrist.

* On Prince Harry and the hold Meghan Markle must have on him: “He renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy did in Coming to America.”

Press PLAY on the video above, grade Cedric the Entertainer’s opening via the poll below, then hit the comments!