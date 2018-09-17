Emmys 2018: Grade Michael Che and Colin Jost's Opening Monologue

Yeah, these two players are ready for primetime.

Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked off the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards with a monologue that leaned heavily on the rapport the pair have built as co-hosts of SNL‘s Weekend Update segment.

But even before the duo graced the stage, their SNL co-stars Kate McKinnon and Keenan Thompson led a song-and-dance number that poked fun at how Hollywood had “solved” its diversity problems. They were eventually joined by Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, RuPaul, Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Samberg and John Legend.

The live broadcast from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live continued with a fairly strong set. A sampling of jokes:

* Che said it was great to celebrate with all of Hollywood, or at least, the people “who haven’t gotten caught yet,” and Jost later said that Netflix’s huge number of nominations was the worst thing a network executive could hear, “Except maybe, ‘Sir, Ronan Farrow is on Line 1.'”

* black-ish got a shout-out from Che, who added, “‘Blackish’ is also how I’ve been asked to behave tonight. We’ll see how that goes.”

* The Handmaid’s Tale was described as “Roots for white women,” by Che.

* Jost joked that there’d soon be an all-white reboot of Atlanta called 15 Miles Outside of Atlanta, “And it focuses on white women who call the police on the cast of Atlanta.”

Video of the Emmys opening will be added as soon as it's available.