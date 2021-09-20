TV Ratings: Emmys Audience Rises 16%, Ending 7-Year Slide

Viewership for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rose 16 percent from last year’s comparable numbers, ending seven straight years of pretty steady* decline. Emmys' Best, Worst & Weirdest Moments

Sunday night’s telecast on CBS drew 7.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen time adjusted fast affiliate ratings.

Last year’s virtual Emmy ceremony, which was hosted for ABC by Jimmy Kimmel (and aired opposite both Sunday Night Football and the NBA Finals), delivered 6.4 million viewers (an all-time low in audience) and a 1.3 demo rating, per Nielsen finals.

TVLine readers gave CBS’ Sunday telecast (as well as host Cedric the Entertainer’s opening monologue) an average grade of “C.”

* Viewership for 2016 and 2017 was a statistical tie.

Opposite the Emmys:

NBC | Sunday Night Football drew 16.1 million viewers, up 10 percent from last week’s prelim numbers, and a 4.8 rating.

FOX | With its season finale, Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.3, read recap) was up from its previous Tuesday airing, yet down week-to-week.

ABC | Celeb Family Feud (4 mil/0.5) was steady, while The Chase (3.1 mil/0.3) and To Tell the Truth (2.3 mil/0.2) both slipped.

