CSI: Vegas Finds New Medical Examiner in Wake of Mel Rodriguez' Exit

CSI: Vegas' is adding two new bodies to the morgue.

In the wake of former series regular Mel Rodriguez‘ exit as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (full story here), the CBS procedural has tapped Sara Amini (Future Man) to replace him as the series’ new autopsy boss, Sonya.

Additionally, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vet Joel Johnstone is also joining CSI: Vegas‘ upcoming second season. He’ll play Jack, the assistant medical examiner (and Sonya’s older brother).

Both castings — which are of the recurring variety — were first reported by Deadline.

Rodriguez was one of two actors who departed CSI: Vegas following Season 1. Franchise Jorja Fox announced last January that she would not be returning for Season 2. In a message to fans on social media, the actress revealed that her decision to bow out ahead of Season 2 was directly tied to the previously-announced exit of longtime leading man William Petersen (whose initial commitment did not extend beyond Season 1).

To help fill the void, CBS has recruited Fox’s former CSI colleague Marg Helgenberger to reprise her OG role as Catherine in an unspecified number of Season 2 episodes. Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and Ariana Guerra (Helstrom, Promised Land) are also joining the ensemble as new members of the team.

CSI: Vegas‘ second season will launch Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10/9c on CBS.