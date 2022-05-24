TVLine Items: CSI: Vegas Season 2 Adds Three, Charisma on Dynasty and More

CSI: Vegas is reinforcing its ranks for Season 2, following the exits of William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Mel Rodriguez at the conclusion of the first season.

The CBS drama has added Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) and Ariana Guerra (Helstrom, Promised Land) as new series regulars, our sister site Deadline reports. Medlin will play Beau, one of Dow Chemical’s longtime top research scientists who followed his heart after the pandemic and went to the CSI Academy, making him the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time. Guerra will portray Serena, a daughter of cops and a sister to doctors who “is not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions.”

Additionally, Jay Lee, who recurred during the freshman run as CSI Chris Park, has been promoted to series regular.

As previously reported, CSI vet Marg Helgenberger is confirmed to reprise her role as Catherine Willows in Season 2.

* Charisma Carpenter (Veronica Mars, Angel) will guest-star on an upcoming episode of The CW’s Dynasty, TVLine has learned exclusively. She will play Heather, a former babysitter of Fallon’s who makes a surprise return — and drops a huge bombshell on the Carringtons. Expect to see her in Episode 17, airing Friday, July 8 at 9/8c.

* Josh Lucas (The Mysteries of Laura) has joined the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie as the husband of Kristen Wiig’s character, per Deadline.

* Tayshia Adams (The Bachelorette) will host the 2022 Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, airing Sunday, June 5 at 10 pm.

* Apple TV+ has given a series order to Las Azules, a Spanish-language crime drama based on the true stories of Mexico’s first female police force.

