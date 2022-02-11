CSI: Vegas: Marg Helgenberger Confirmed to Return as Catherine

Marg Helgenberger is officially back on the (crime) scene, having inked a deal to reprise her role as Catherine Willows on CBS’ CSI: Vegas.

The franchise vet — whose absence from the revival series’ first season was addressed in the opening episode (watch here) — starred in the first 12 seasons of the original CSI, and returned briefly in its’ 14th/final season to commemorate the show’s 300th episode.

At press time, her status (series regular or other) had yet to be confirmed by CBS.

News of Helgenberger’s done deal comes roughly two weeks after fellow OG cast member Jorja Fox announced that she would be following longtime leading man William Petersen out the exit door ahead of Season 2 of CSI: Vegas. (Petersen had only signed on for the initial 10-episode series, but is staying on as an executive producer.) “For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox explained of her decision. “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Additionally, as we reported in late January, CSI: Vegas rookie Mel Rodriguez — who co-starred as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez — is also exiting the procedural.

Having not counted on either Petersen or Fox to continue with CSI: Vegas, showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine that with the casts of four past CSI shows to draw from, “I’d be like a kid in a candy store if I got a Season 2, to kind of ‘go shopping’ and hopefully tap in some familiar faces.”

Helgenberger is also expected to continue with the OWN-acquired All Rise in some capacity, as Lola’s mentor Judge Lisa Benner.

Want scoop on CSI: Vegas, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.