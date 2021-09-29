CSI: Vegas Sneak Peek: Sara Sidle Updates Jim Brass on Catherine and Gil

RELATED STORIES NCIS Recap: Did Gibbs Get His Badge Back? Plus, Grade Gary Cole's Debut

Onetime CSI Sara Sidle and her former boss Jim Brass have a lot to catch up on — including the whereabouts of one Catherine Willows — in this exclusive sneak peek from CBS’ CSI: Vegas.

For one thing, Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) has been suffering from Fuchs corneal disease, though keeping the sad sitch to himself. Oh, and as alluded to in the clip above, he has been the target of a death threat.

Sara (Jorja Fox) in turns explains why neither former colleagues Catherine (played on the original CSI by Marg Helgenberger) nor Gil Grissom (William Petersen) are with her for this mini-reunion.

Why exactly did Brass call upon Sara et al? Press play above to find out!

Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10/9c, CSI: Vegas opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Barry‘s Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

As previously reported, the series will pick up six years after the OG series’ 2015 finale, with other new CSIs being played by Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights, Kingdom), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life) and Jamie McShane (SEAL Team). And though Fox, Petersen, Langham and Guilfoyle (as a guest star) are all back, there has been no news about Helgenberger similarly reprising her role as Catherine.

Want scoop on CSI: Vegas, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line.