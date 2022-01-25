Jorja Fox Won't Return for CSI: Vegas Season 2, Explains: 'I Just Can't Split Sara and Grissom Up Again'

“So goes Grissom, so goes Sara.” Expressing that sentiment and more, CSI vet Jorja Fox has announced that she will not be back for Season 2 of CBS’ CSI: Vegas. The Most Shocking Cast Exits of 2021

“For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox explained in a Twitter thread (below). “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

At the time that CSI: Vegas was renewed for Season 2, the word was that Fox could ostensibly return in some capacity, whereas co-star William Petersen had only signed on for the initial 10-episode series (but is staying on as an executive producer).

“There’s no expectation on [Fox and Petersen]” to return for Season 2, showrunner jason Tracey told TVLine at the time of the Season 1 finale. “The door will always be open to a couple of legends, but we only asked them to come back to help us tell this finite number of episodes.”

CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez as the team now working the Las Vegas crime lab. But even without Sara and Gil sticking around, other blasts from CSI series of the past could resurface.

With the casts of four past CSI shows to draw from, Tracey said, “I’d be like a kid in a candy store if I got a Season 2, to kind of ‘go shopping’ and hopefully tap in some familiar faces.”

