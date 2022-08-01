The Flash Will End With Short Season 9

The fastest man alive will come to a stop in 2023.

The CW announced on Monday that The Flash will end with its upcoming ninth season, which will have a truncated 13-episode run.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle,” executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement. “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The Flash this past season averaged just north of 1 million total viewers along with a 0.3 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 32 and 40 percent from its Season 7 run. Out of the 19 dramas that The CW aired last TV season, it ranked No. 4 in total audience and tied Superman & Lois for second in the demo (behind All American).

TVLine readers gave Season 8 an average grade of “B-.”

Heading into Season 9, Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker will be the lone remaining original cast members, with Jesse L. Martin stepping down as a series regular to headline an NBC pilot. With Gustin’s inking of a new deal, back in January, to continue as Barry/the scarlet speedster, the longest-running Arrowverse series scored its Season 9 pickup.

But in multiple recent TVLine interviews with cast members and guest stars, it was clear that The Flash’s eighth season — which wrapped on June 29 — was at one point very much intended to be its final lap, to a degree that the renewal came as a surprise to some.

“I will say that I was very surprised to see that there was another season [ordered],” Panabaker told us in May. “Emotionally, I, at least, was planning for Season 8 to be our last. But I’m grateful to the show and to the fans, and hopefully there’s more story to be told.”

Similarly, Robbie Amell said of his midseason return as Deathstorm/Not!Ronnie, “Essentially how it was pitched to me was, ‘This is the final season and we’d love to have you back.’” But the plan for the series ultimately changed, and Wallace later detailed for TVLine how the June finale was rewritten to serve as only a season ender, instead of a series finale.

Production on The Flash‘s final season will begin in September.