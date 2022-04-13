The Flash's Jesse L. Martin Steps Down as Series Regular, to Star in NBC Pilot

The Flash‘s Barry Allen might want to start capturing father figure Joe West’s pep talks on tape. The Most Shocking Exits Announced in 2022

Though the CW’s longest-running Arrowverse series will be back for Season 9, original cast member Jesse L. Martin is ending his run as series regular this spring, our sister site Deadline reports. Martin will, however, reportedly appear in multiple Season 9 episodes, as needed.

Moving forward, Martin is set to star as Alec Baker in The Irrational, NBC’s drama pilot about a world-renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

Based on Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational, the NBC plot is being penned by Arika Mittman (Timeless, Elementary), with Sam Baum, Mark Goffman and Ariely also serving as executive producers. The Irrational will shoot as early as late-May in Vancouver, where The Flash will soon be winding down production on Season 8.

Martin thus becomes the third OG Flash cast member in less than 12 months to wrap their series regular run; last May, both Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh announced the end of their respective full-time runs.

That makes front man Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker the remaining original cast members of the series, which in recent years has added to its ranks Danielle Nicolet (as Cecile), Kayla Compton (Allegra) and Brandon McKnight (Chester).

