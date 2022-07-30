Grey's Anatomy Vet Cheers 'Classic Cast' Plus the Flurry of 'Exciting and Gorgeous' Additions for Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy‘s influx of five (count ’em, five) cast additions for Season 19 are “exciting” as well as “gorgeous,” says series vet Caterina Scorsone. Review All the Big Cast Changes for Fall TV!

As announced in recent weeks, a quintet of first-year surgical residents are about to roam the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial this fall. You have Adelaide Kane (Reign) as Jules Millin, who was raised by drug addled artist/hippies “and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family,” plus Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant resident who is “generous by nature but competitive to a fault.”

Also new for Season 19 are Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove himself as a surgeon (just like many in his family that have come before him), and Midori Francis (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings who is used to being overlooked and underestimated (and uses it to her advantage).

Last but perhaps most curiously, you have Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) playing Simone Griffin, a high-achieving and whip-smart young woman who grew up in Seattle… “but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital.”

Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here. There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out. Here we go. — Caterina Scorsone (@caterinatweets) July 31, 2022

Series vet Scorsone, who plays Amelia, tweeted on Saturday night that she had the season premiere script in hand and was memorizing her lines, before adding, “The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out.”

Are you as excited for the infusion (transfusion?) or new blood for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?