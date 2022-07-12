Emmy Nominations 2022 Livestream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove are about to brighten many a TV star’s day. Emmy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

Beginning at 11:30 am ET, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Curb Your Enthusiasm standouts — who will soon appear in the Netflix workplace comedy Blockbuster — will reveal the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. A host has not yet been announced.

NBC, each time its turn as Emmys host rolls around, famously moves the ceremony to a Monday night, to avoid a potential conflict with its well-watched Sunday Night Football. The last time NBC hosted TV’s biggest night (in September 2018), Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted and the telecast averaged 10.2 million total viewers.

Viewership for the 2021 Emmys (hosted by The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer and aired on CBS) averaged 7.4 million viewers, up 16 percent from 2020 (the first pandemic-era telecast) and thus ending seven straight years of pretty steady* decline.

Team TVLine already weighed in with its Dream Emmy Nominees, which include Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Katja Herbers (Evil), Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky (Ghosts), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Pachinko). (Time will tell if our dreams come true!)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Fumero and Smoove announce the 2022 Emmy nominees, then drop a comment with your reactions below: Which nomination excited you most? And who’s atop your list of snubs?

* Viewership for 2016 and 2017 was a statistical tie.