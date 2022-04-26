Evil Promotes Andrea Martin to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3

Evil is firming up its legion of good.

Andrea Martin, who plays Sister Andrea on the Paramount+ drama, will be a series regular in Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Martin joined Evil in Season 2, playing a nun who became a spiritual advisor of sorts to Mike Colter’s David Acosta. As the season progressed, she warned priest-in-training David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with her crucifix. (Read a full recap.)

Season 3, running 10 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, June 12, and will once more roll out on a weekly basis every Sunday. The new run of episodes will begin moments after Kristen and David’s climactic kiss, and will find the pair dealing with this new wrinkle in their relationship (and David’s now-official priesthood) as well as with “the entity,” an espionage unit within the Catholic church. At the same time, Ben will find his brain a little broken as he reckons with the cases they haven’t been able to solve, so he hooks up with a science league “and reconnects to his roots of empiricism and science and a fact-based world,” Aasif Mandvi recently told TVLine. “But again, you know, that doesn’t work out exactly the way he thought it would.”

In addition to Evil, SCTV alum Martin’s long TV resume includes The Good Fight, Great News, Difficult People and a bunch of voice roles in series like Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Kim Possible and The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius.

