TV Ratings: Grammys Audience Ticks Up Just a Bit From Last Year's Low

CBS’ broadcast of the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night averaged 8.93 million viewers, up just a smidgen from last year’s all-time audience low of 8.8 million. That tally includes those that watched the linear broadcast on CBS or live-streamed the show via Paramount+ and other platforms. Grammy Winners 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and More

Once out-of-home viewership is folded in (on Tuesday), this year’s tally is projected to hit 9.6 million, which would represent a YOY gain of 3 percent from the 2021 comp (9.4 mil).

The telecast’s previous audience low came in 2006, when the Grammys drew 17 million viewers.

Among this year’s Grammy Awards performances, Olivia Rodrigo’s live version of “Drivers License” earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A,” BTS’ wildest performance of “Butter” yet averaged an “A+,” Lil Nas X’s medley scored an “A-,“ Billie Eilish’s performance of “Happier Than Ever” netted an “A,” and Lady Gaga’s performance of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” averaged an “A+.”

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The recently renewed Riverdale (207K/0.0) dipped to series lows.

ABC | AFV (4.7 mil/0.5), American Idol (4.7 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.4 mil/0.3) were all down a tenth.

NBC | Weakest Link (1.3 mil/0.2) was steady, Transplant (1.1 mil/0.1) dipped.

