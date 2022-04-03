Lil Nas X Performs 'Industry Baby' and 'Montero' at 2022 Grammys — Watch

No one was surprised that Lil Nas X‘s Grammys performance included three costume changes. That said, we were expecting less fabric.

The hip-hop phenom took the stage on Sunday for a medley of his hits, including “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” for which he was joined by Jack Harlow.

Watch footage of Lil Nas X’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Lil Nas X entered Sunday’s ceremony with five nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Album of the Year for Montero, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby.” He took home two Grammy Awards in 2020 — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road (Remix)” — along with four other nominations.

This marks Lil Nas X’s second time performing at the Grammys. He first hit the stage in 2020 with a dual performance of “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo.”

Of course, Lil Nas X and Harlow were just a few of the many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lil Nas X’s Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.