Lady Gaga Gets Jazzy at 2022 Grammys — Watch Touching Tony Bennett Tribute

One of the latest additions to this year’s Grammys lineup also happened to be one of the biggest names in music. And movies. And monsters.

After announcing her involvement on Friday, Lady Gaga took the stage during Sunday’s ceremony to perform “Love for Sale,” the title track off her album of the same name with longtime collaborator Tony Bennett. She then transitioned into a sweet performance of “Do I Love You.”

Watch footage of Gaga's performance below

Gaga entered Sunday’s ceremony with five nominations: Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett; and Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which she also shares with Bennett. Gaga has won 12 Grammys during her career, the first being Best Electronic/Dance Album for The Fame in 2010.

This performance came just one week after Gaga’s appearance at the Oscars. Alongside the legendary Liza Minnelli, Gaga handed out the Academy Award for Best Picture to CODA, the first movie from a streaming service to win that prestigious honor.

Of course, Gaga was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Gaga's Grammys performance