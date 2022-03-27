Oscars: Apple TV+'s CODA Is First Streaming Movie to Win Best Picture

CODA on Sunday night beat The Power of the Dog to the punch to become the first movie that premiered on a streaming service to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Oscars 2022: Best and Worst Moments

An English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, CODA was day-and-date released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Aug. 13, 2021.

Written and directed by Siân Heder (who was Oscar-nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay), CODA follows 17-year-old Ruby (played by Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults). Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school, with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo).

Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. The cast also included Amy Forsyth and Kevin Chapman

CODA amassed three total Academy Award nominations, including for Best Adapted Screenplay and for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur).

The Grand Jury Prize winner (Dramatic) and Audience Award winner (Dramatic) at the Sundance Film Festival, CODA previously had been named Best Film by the Producers Guild Awards, the SAG Awards (Outstanding Performance by a Cast), the AFI Awards, the Chicago Indie Critics Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the IMAGE Awards (Best Independent Picture) and the Nevada Film Critics Society.