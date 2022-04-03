Olivia Rodrigo Makes Grammys Debut With 'Drivers License' — Watch

Olivia Rodrigo just lived out her High School Musical character’s ultimate dream, performing live on the Grammys. If only Nini could have been there to see it.

Shortly into the show’s run, Rodrigo took to the stage for a dramatic performance of her multi-nominated hit “Drivers License.”

Watch footage of Rodrigo’s performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available:

Rodrigo is making quite the splash at her first Grammys, entering the ceremony with seven nominations: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour; Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License”; and Best Music Video for “Good 4 U.” She’s also nominated for the coveted Best New Artist award.

Before launching her wildly successful music career, Rodrigo was all-in on TV, starring in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark from 2016 to 2019, then leaping to Disney+ for a three-season run (so far) on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Of course, Rodrigo was just one of many big-name performers at this year’s Grammys. Others include Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, María Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler and Silk Sonic.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Rodrigo’s Grammys performance, then weigh in via our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.