Ratings: Law & Order Revival Ties for Thursday Demo Win, Kat Goes Low

Dun-dun! In the latest TV show ratings, the Season 21 premiere of NBC’s revived Law & Order drew 5.5 million total viewers — Thursday’s third-largest audience — and a 0.7 rating, tying SVU and two others for the nightly demo win. It also handily improved on time slot predecessor Blacklist‘s averages (3.1 mil/0.4). TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B”; read recap. And because someone will wonder: L&O‘s 2010 series finale did 7.6 mil/1.9.

Leading out of that, SVU (5 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up from its last fresh outing, while Organized Crime (3.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and Grey’s Anatomy (4.4 mil/0.7, reader grade “B-“) both returned from their long winter break up, while Big Sky (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Legacies (290K/0.1, read recap) returned to a season low in audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Joe Millionaire (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady, Call Me Kat (1.3 mil/0.2) slipped to series lows, and Pivoting (790K!/0.2) hit a new audience low.

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.8 mil/0.7), United States of Al (4.9 mil/0.4), Ghosts (5.6 mil/0.5) and B Positive (4.4 mil/0.4) all returned down (with freshman hit Ghosts tying its demo low), while Bull (4.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!