Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Make It Official — Read Recap

It took nearly eight years, but Law & Order: SVU‘s Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi officially announced their couplehood in front of God and everyone. And by “God,” we of course mean Capt. Olivia Benson.

‘Rollisi’ went public in Thursday’s episode, in which the Special Victims Unit investigated came into contact with a teenager who’d just met her birth mother and learned she was the product of a rape. At one point, Rollins commented to Carisi that it might’ve been better if the birth mother hadn’t said anything to her newly found daughter. “Of course you think that,” Carisi shot back, irked. “You won’t tell the people we work with, or your kids, that we’re involved.”

Indeed, near the start of the episode, we’d seen Amanda’s daughter, Jesse, ask Uncle Sonny if he was the father of her sister, Billie. Let’s ignore for a moment the fact that I’d gladly plunk down money for a calendar in which every month featured a photo of Carisi, floppily haired and wearing a henley, cooking something amazing, and instead focus on how awkward things got in that kitchen when Amanda didn’t know how to answer her daughter’s question.

So when Carisi confronts her about it later, her guard is up. He says he understands that she compartmentalizes as a defense mechanism, but they’ve been a couple for nine months, and “I don’t want to be Uncle Sonny forever.” She counters that she’s never met his parents, but he says that’s only because she doesn’t want him to introduce her as his girlfriend, and it would be very weird for him to bring a co-worker home for Sunday dinner. But something makes us think that’s coming…

Frustrated, Sonny says he doesn’t want to live this way anymore — especially because if news of their romantic partnership comes out during a trial, it could be very bad for everyone involved. He adds that he floated the idea as a hypothetical with Human Resources, and as long as both parties disclose the relationship to their bosses, no one has to leave their job. (Side note: You just know the minute that Carisi finished the conversation that started, “Uh, let’s say I have a friend who’s dating a detective…,” the HR employee wrote “CARISI + ROLLINS 4 EVA” on a Post-It and stuck it on his file as a placeholder before the official paperwork comes in.)

Rollins isn’t comforted much by this revelation, asking why they have to go public now. “When then? Year 1? 5?” he asks. “What are we trying to do here? Are we trying to make this work or not?” She takes umbrage at that; wiping away tears, she says, “I’ve never been this open or honest in a relationship.” But then she gets a call about the case and has to take off.

After the case wraps and she has time to think, though, Amanda realizes it’s time to do the damn thing. So she pulls Benson aside near the precinct’s elevator. “Carisi and I are involved,” she says, adding that he’s going to disclose to his superiors, as well. “Rollins, I am very happy for you,” the captain replies, and after ALL THIS TIME, that’s that.

The lovebirds meet up outside that night and Rollins reports that Benson “didn’t seem very surprised. I think she knew all along.” Amanda, honey, a social media influencer basically told the captain as much eight episodes ago. Carisi suggests that they go home, make dinner, and talk to the girls about what’s really been going on. A happy Rollins kisses him. “Sounds nice, counselor,” she says.

Now it’s your turn. What do you think about ‘Rollisi’ making it official? Sound off in the comments!