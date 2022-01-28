SVU Casts Beverly D'Angelo as Carisi's Mother — Hmm... Is There Anyone He Might Want Her To Meet?

Grab some cannoli and put out the good plates, Law & Order: SVU viewers: We’re going to meet Carisi’s ma.

National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo will guest-star in an upcoming episode as Serafina Carisi, mother of ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, TVLine has learned exclusively.

In a March episode, Sonny will go home to attend a family dinner; that’s when D’Angelo will appear. And while we do not have confirmation that Carisi’s longtime pal-turned-romantic partner Amanda Rollins will be on his arm when he does so… we’re not going to lie: really hoping this is a meet-the-girlfriend situation. (Ryann Shane, who last played Carisi’s niece, Mia, in a Season 19 episode also will reprise her role in March.)

Longtime SVU fans will remember that D’Angelo recurred as public defender Rebecca Balthus in Seasons 5 and 9. But we’re choosing to overlook that in the same way that handle the fact that Kelli Giddish played a sexual assault victim in Season 8 before joining the cast as Rollins in Season 13.

In addition to playing Ellen Griswold in several National Lampoon’s movies, D’Angelo’s credits include Entourage, Mom, Shooter and Insatiable.

Are you excited to see Mama Carisi in action? And are you, too, thinking that D’Angelo’s casting might have some bearing on the Rollisi relationship? (Or are we being too premature with all of that?) Let us know in the comments!