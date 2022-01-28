SVU Casts Beverly D'Angelo as Carisi's Mother — Hmm... Is There Anyone He Might Want Her To Meet?

Grab some cannoli and put out the good plates, Law & Order: SVU viewers: We’re going to meet Carisi’s ma.
National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo will guest-star in an upcoming episode as Serafina Carisi, mother of ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, TVLine has learned exclusively.
In a March episode, Sonny will go home to attend a family dinner; that’s when D’Angelo will appear. And while we do not have confirmation that Carisi’s longtime pal-turned-romantic partner Amanda Rollins will be on his arm when he does so… we’re not going to lie: really hoping this is a meet-the-girlfriend situation. (Ryann Shane, who last played Carisi’s niece, Mia, in a Season 19 episode also will reprise her role in March.)
Longtime SVU fans will remember that D’Angelo recurred as public defender Rebecca Balthus in Seasons 5 and 9. But we’re choosing to overlook that in the same way that handle the fact that Kelli Giddish played a sexual assault victim in Season 8 before joining the cast as Rollins in Season 13.
In addition to playing Ellen Griswold in several National Lampoon’s movies, D’Angelo’s credits include Entourage, Mom, Shooter and Insatiable.