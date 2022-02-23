Ratings: College Jeopardy! Ends on High Note, Boosting Abbott Elementary

In the latest TV show ratings, the grand finale of ABC’s Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, marking series highs and tying NBC’s This Is Us for the Tuesday demo win. 'Missing' Shows, Found: Warrior, Jack Ryan, Taboo and More

Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary enjoyed its largest audience in four episodes (2.9 mil) and tied its demo high (0.6), while black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) ticked up. To Tell the Truth‘s season opener (1.8 mil/0.3) was a slight improvement on time slot predecessor Queens‘ Season 1 averages (1.3 mil/0.3).

Elsewhere:

CBS | FBI (7.1 mil/0.6) copped the night’s largest audience and returned steady in the demo. International (5.9 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.5) each dipped in the demo yet easily outdrew their respective rivals in total audience.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (793K/0.2, read recap) added some eyeballs, while Naomi (500K/0.1) dropped just a few.

FOX | The Resident (3 mil/0.3) was steady, while The Real Dirty Dancing (1.4 mil/0.2) dipped with its finale. (TRDD‘s season earned a “B-” from readers, who were split on which couple should have won.)

NBC | American Auto (2 mil/0.4) and Grand Crew (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady, while This Is Us (4.3 mil/0.7, read post mortem) returned to series lows and New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem) tied its own lows.

