Ratings: The Resident Returns Steady, Fox's Real Dirty Dancing Stumbles

The Resident Season 5 Episode 11
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us scored the nightly demo win while CBS’ FBI copped Tuesday’s biggest audience.

Opening NBC’s night, American Auto (1.9 mil/0.3) tied series lows, while Grand Crew (1.4 mil/0.3) and This Is Us (4.4 mil/0.8, read recap) were steady in the demo — though the latter marked a new all-time audience low, heading into the Olympics break. A special airing of The Wall (1.8 mil/0.3) fell well shy of New Amsterdam‘s week-ago tallies.

Over on CBS, FBI (7.3 mil/0.6), International (6.1 mil/0.6) and Most Wanted (5.7 mil/0.5) were all steady heading into a three-week, avoid-the-Olympics break.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (3.8 mil/0.6) ticked up in the demo, Abbott Elementary (2.6 mil/0.5) dipped and black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Heading into three-week breaks, Superman & Lois (810K/0.1, read recap) dipped on both counts, while Naomi (520K/0.1, read post mortem) shed viewers for a third straight week.

FOX | The Real Dirty Dancing debuted to just 1.5 mil and a 0.2 (and a TVLine reader grade of “C-“), while The Resident (3.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “A”) returned steady after an eight-week hiatus.

