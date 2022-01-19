TV Ratings: This Is Us, FBI Rerun Lead Night; Naomi Audience Dips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us led Tuesday in the demo (albeit with a series low), while CBS’ FBI rerun copped the night’s largest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Opening NBC’s night, American Auto (with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating) and Grand Crew (1.7 mil/0.3) both dipped. This Is Us (4.7 mil/0.7, read recap and Jack flash-forward update) slipped 6 and 22 percent to hit series lows on both counts — and now get us fearing another cooking appliance. New Amsterdam (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) was down a tenth in the demo.

Over on The CW, Superman & Lois (1.12 mil/0.2, read post mortem) and Naomi (734K/0.1, read post mortem) were both steady in the demo, though the latter dropped a few viewers from its debut. (SuperLois, meanwhile, grew in viewers, giving the Tuesday leadoff slot its best audience since Feb. 23.)

ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey (4.3 mil/0.6), Abbott Elementary (2.9 mil/0.5), black-ish (2 mil/0.3) and Queens (1.2 mil/0.2) all dipped.

Leading out of a Lone Star repeat, Fox’s Our Kind of People (1.1 mil/0.2) hit and tied series lows.

CBS’ FBI rerun audience was 5.1 million.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.