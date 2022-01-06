The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

RELATED STORIES Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Week of Late Night Shows

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result.

“I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.”

A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Tonight’s installment — which originally aired Nov. 18, 2021 — features actress Salma Hayek and country singer Keith Urban.

The Late Late Show is the second late-night series to take a COVID-caused break: NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers is also currently on hiatus after Meyers announced earlier this week that he had contracted the virus. The fast-moving Omicron variant of the coronavirus has also impacted production of several primetime series, including NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles (the latter of which won’t resume filming until February), Chicago Fire and a handful of ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy among them.

