Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Week of Late Night Shows

Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing his late-night show into a brief hiatus.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” the Late Night With Seth Meyers host tweeted.

See Meyers’ full tweet below:

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

Meyers is the latest addition to a growing list of TV hosts who have had to adjust their schedules — or reschedule their shows, in some cases — due to the ongoing pandemic.

Whoopi Goldberg is currently on a break from The View after testing positive over the holidays, while Sara Haines missed Tuesday’s return after being in “close contact” with a carrier. Another View host, Sunny Hostin, also revealed that she tested positive for (and recovered from) COVID in recent weeks.

Will you miss Meyers this week? Any predictions for what his team ends up passing off as a studio? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.