Chicago Fire Suspends Production Due to Positive COVID Cases

Another series has been hit by the coronavirus: Chicago Fire has paused production on Season 10 after encountering positive COVID test results, including among Zone A, which is made up of cast and those who directly interact with the ensemble, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Windy City-based NBC drama filmed this Tuesday after returning from its holiday break, but the cast and crew were notified Wednesday that production would shut down temporarily, with immediate contact tracing implemented. According to Deadline, the series is eyeing a return to work Jan. 10 or 11.

Chicago Fire is one of several shows affected by the current coronavirus surge fueled by the Omicron variant: Earlier today, TVLine reported that Los Angeles-based dramas Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie have delayed the restart of production out of an abundance of caution. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12. The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown.

Additionally, NCIS: Los Angeles, which was slated to restart production on its current 13th season later this month following its holiday break, will now return to work sometime in February. Meanwhile, NCIS — which was set to resume shooting on Season 19 this week — has temporarily paused production as well.

Chicago Fire Season 10 resumed with a new episode tonight at 9/8c on NBC.