NCIS: Los Angeles Halts Production on Season 13 Until February Due to Omicron Surge; NCIS Also Paused

And the Omicron fallout continues.

NCIS: Los Angeles, which was slated to restart production on its current 13th season later this month following its holiday break, will now return to work sometime in February. Additionally, NCIS — which was set to resume shooting on Season 19 this week — has temporarily paused production as well.

As of now, the work stoppages are not expected to impact either series on-air schedules.

Both delays were made out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile. a CBS insider notes that the previously announced NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i crossover — which is currently shooting in Hawaii — remains in production.

As we reported earlier today, four ABC shows — Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie and General Hospital — have seen their post-holiday returns pushed back due to Omicron-fueled COVID surge.

The U.S. on Tuesday tallied more than a half a million new COVID cases. The uptick is being driven largely by the highly transmittable (albeit less lethal) variant.