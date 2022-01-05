Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

RELATED STORIES Shocker: General Hospital Kills Off Luke

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns.

At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. All three shows, which were set to return to work this week, are now slated to resume production next week.

According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any show-specific COVID outbreaks. As of now, the temporary work stoppage is not expected to impact any of the show’s on-air schedules.

A rep for ABC Signature declined to comment for this story.

Additionally, ABC’s lone daytime soap, General Hospital, has also delayed its resumption of production until next week.

The U.S. on Tuesday tallied more than a half a million new COVID cases. The uptick is being driven largely by the highly transmittable (albeit less lethal) Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, execs at CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW are said to be approaching their shows on a case-by-case basis.