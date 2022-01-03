NCIS/NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Set for March: Who's Making the Trip?

Hawaii Five-0 alum Katrina Law is heading back to the Aloha State, and she’s bringing one of her new NCIS colleagues with her. Weirdest TV Crossovers

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama announced on Monday via his Instagram account that CBS’ most watched drama will be crossing over with the freshman offshoot NCIS: Hawai’i, for an episode set to air Monday, March 28.

You can watch Valderrama and Law, who respectively play NCIS Special Agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, share the news in the video below — as well as get reactions from Vanessa Lachey and the NCIS: Hawai’i cast:

NCIS of course is TV’s most watched entertainment program this season, while NCIS: Hawai’i ties FBI: International as the most watched new series.

No details on what precipitates the nearly-5,000 mile trip for Torres and Knight are yet available.

When TVLine spoke with the aforementioned NCIS series’ showrunners this fall, they had nothing firm to report regarding a first crossover but were both game for it.

“We haven’t discussed it yet,” NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder told me, “but I’ve worked and known [NCIS: Hawai’i co-showrunner] Chris Silber for a really long time, so that always makes those sorts of things easier.”

Silber in turn told TVLine, “I’m always open to any sort of crossover that CBS will allow,” while CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said, “We just want to get the first batch of Hawai’is under our belt, and then we can talk about the fun stuff.”

Want scoop on any NCIS series, or for any other TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.