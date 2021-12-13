Diary of a Future President Cancelled After 2 Seasons at Disney+

Diary of a Future President will not be returning for a third term. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

Disney+ has cancelled the family comedy after two seasons, series creator Ilana Peña announced on Monday.

“We found out that #DiaryOfAFuturePresident is not moving forward with a Season 3 at Disney+,” Peña wrote on Twitter. “Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the two seasons that we did get to make.

“Thank you to our unbelievable cast, incredible crew, and passionate fans that made it possible for us to bring the Cañero-Reed family to life (half of which we did during a global pandemic),” the statement continued. “There’s so much I want to say about how this experience changed me, but Elena would say it better. She said all of it better. I made this show for my younger self, and I hope I made her proud.”

Created by showrunner Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and loosely inspired by her own adolescence, the coming-of-age series starred Tess Romero as young Elena Cañero-Reed, alongside executive producer Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) who played grown-up Elena and appeared throughout Season 2 and guided her younger self through middle school and towards the White House. Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) co-starred as Elena’s mother Gabi.

Disney+ previously handed out Season 2 renewals to Big Shot (starring John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown), The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (which recently parted ways with franchise star Emilio Estevez) and The Mysterious Benedict Society (starring Tony Hale), as well as a Season 3 renewal to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and the Turner & Hooch sequel series remain on the bubble.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Diary of a Future President‘s impeachment. Are you sorry to see it go?