High School Musical Renewed for Very Different Third Season at Disney+

Disney+ is keeping the curtain raised at East High, renewing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Season 3, TVLine has learned. But not without a few key twists!

For starters, production is relocating from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in order to accomodate the summer-themed season, which will “follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights.”

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” showrunner Tim Federle said in a statement.

The series stars Olivia Rodrigo as Nini (click here to watch her first-ever VMAs performance!), Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Matt Cornett as E. J., Sofia Wylie as Gina, Larry Saperstein as Big Red, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Joe Serafini as Seb, Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara and Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn.

High School Musical‘s second season, which chronicled dueling productions of Beauty and the Beast at East and North High, wrapped on July 30.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect High School Musical‘s renewal. What are your hopes for Season 3? Drop ’em in a comment below.