Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her VMAs Debut With 'Good 4 U' — Watch and Grade It

The MTV Video Music Awards took a sour turn on Sunday, welcoming Olivia Rodrigo to the stage for the very first time.

Best known for starring on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo released Sour as her first solo album in May 2021, dominating the charts with hits like “Driver’s License,” “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” the last of which she performed at the VMAs.

Rodrigo entered this year’s ceremony with her first six VMA nominations, including Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for “Driver’s License,” and Best Pop Video and Song of the Summer for “Good 4 U.” She was also up for Best New Artist and Artist of the Year, the latter of which pit her against huge names like Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift.

This year’s VMAs also featured performances from Alicia Keys and Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Normani, Ozuna, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes and Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

Your thoughts on Rodrigo’s VMAs performance? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.