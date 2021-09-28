Tony Hale's Mysterious Benedict Society Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society isn’t disbanding anytime soon. Disney+ has renewed the Tony Hale-led adaptation for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Streaming Renewal Scorecard

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the live-action series follows four gifted orphans — Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler) — who are “recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency,” according to the official logline. Together, they must “infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of the Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him.”

Hale, a two-time Emmy winner for HBO’s Veep, stars as both the eccentric Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, the nefarious Dr. Curtain. Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, The Last Man on Earth), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy), MaameYaa Boafo (Ramy) and Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor) round out the ensemble.

“This show has been an absolute thrill to work on,” Hale said in statement. “I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story.”

MBS marks Hale’s latest foray into children’s television. In addition to creating Peacock’s Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here!, the Arrested Development alum currently voices Chas Finster on Paramount+’s Rugrats reboot.

Are you looking forward to its eventual return? Hit the comments with your reactions to the pickup.