John Stamos' Big Shot Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Marvyn Korn and the Westbrook Sirens are just getting warmed up. Disney+ announced Thursday that Big Shot has been renewed for Season 2.

The family friendly dramedy centers on John Stamos’ Coach Korn. After getting ousted from the NCAA, Korn takes a coaching job at the Westbrook School for Girls. Jessalyn Gilsig (Vikings) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) co-star.

“We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot,” series co-creator David E. Kelley said in a statement. “The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos’ brilliance, especially, as Coach Marvyn Korn — [and] we look forward to Season 2 and beyond.”

Added Stamos: “This show represents everything Disney is to me: family, inclusion and unity. But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…”

Season 1 concluded on June 18; TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+.” Production on Season 2 is set to get underway in 2022.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Big Shot‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to Season 2? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.