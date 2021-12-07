Power Book II Renewed for Season 3

The legacy of James “Ghost” St. Patrick lives on at Starz: Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed.

The spinoff will be back for Season 3, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

Executive producer Courtney Kemp, who recently signed a high profile overall deal with Netflix, will step down as showrunner for the third season. Brett Mahoney (Empire) will take her place as showrunner and executive producer. Production on Season 3 is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, via statement. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

In addition to the aforementioned Ghost and Force, spinoffs of the mothership drama include Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel centered on the character played by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson in the original series, and the forthcoming Book V: Influence, which will follow Larenz Tate’s Rashad Tate as he seeks political glory.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 currently airs Sundays at 9/8c on Starz.

