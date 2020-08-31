Power: Tommy-Centric Spinoff Book IV: Force Now Will Launch Ahead of Tate Sequel Series Influence at Starz

RELATED STORIES Power: Starz Unveils Premiere Date, New Trailer for Book II: Ghost Spinoff

Not even Starz is immune to Tommy Egan’s powers of… persuasion.

Though the Power sequel focusing on Ghost’s former partner in crime originally was slated to be the last spinoff released, the Tommy-centric series has been moved up in the order, the cable network announced Monday.

Originally titled Power Book V: Force, the show now will be called Power Book IV: Force and will debut after Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel focused on the drug kingpin as a young man. Raising Kanan is slated to premiere in 2021.

The sequel Influence, now will premiere after Force and has been renamed Power Book V. That series will follow Power politician Rashad Tate as he continues his cutthroat quest for power.

Power star Joseph Sikora will reprise his role as Tommy in Force, which will chronicle Egan’s life after leaving New York in the original series’ finale. Robert Munic (Empire, Star) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Meanwhile, the first Power spinoff — Book II: Ghost — will premiere Sunday at 9/8c, then will move to its regular Sunday-at-8 timeslot the following week. The sequel’s inaugural season will be split into two parts, with five episodes each. The second half of the season is scheduled to air later this year.

“Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force,” Starz president of programming Christina Davis said via statement.

Have thoughts on Power Book IV: Force‘s moving up in the order? Let us know in the comments below!